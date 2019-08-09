Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock worth $19,853,468. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $130.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,258. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.62. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

