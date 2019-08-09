Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.14. 1,910,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,254. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 7,500 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Virtu Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

