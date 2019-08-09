Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VRTU stock traded down $9.17 on Friday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 767,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Virtusa has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $58.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $332,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 723,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,077,161.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

