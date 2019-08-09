Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $178.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.43. The company has a market cap of $342.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $184.07.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

