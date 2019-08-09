Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

NYSE VSI traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,823,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,588. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.33 million for the quarter. Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 18,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

