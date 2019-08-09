Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Vitec Group (LON:VTC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Vitec Group in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of LON:VTC traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,100 ($14.37). The stock had a trading volume of 14,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,852. Vitec Group has a one year low of GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and a one year high of GBX 1,430 ($18.69). The firm has a market cap of $498.17 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,101.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Ian P. McHoul purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,136 ($14.84) per share, for a total transaction of £56,800 ($74,219.26).

About Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, and photographic applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

