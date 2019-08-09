Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($27.44) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.43 ($34.22).

Shares of VIV opened at €25.37 ($29.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.85. Vivendi has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a one year high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

