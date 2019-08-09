Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.49. Wajax shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 36,572 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WJX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wajax from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Wajax in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wajax from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$374.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wajax Corp will post 2.2999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

