Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Trimmed by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 2,460,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,278. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $309.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.