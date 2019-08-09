Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 36,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $107.52. 2,605,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,624,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,626,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $164,442,099.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,110,246.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

