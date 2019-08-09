Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,062,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,005. The company has a market cap of $255.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 24.86%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

