Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$43,589.01 in Stock

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,589.01 ($30,914.19).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 21,363 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,755.49 ($31,741.48).

On Friday, July 26th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 27,200 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,440.00 ($40,028.37).

On Monday, July 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 23,421 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.10 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,067.00 ($34,799.29).

On Thursday, May 16th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 12,902 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.02 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,074.94 ($18,492.87).

On Monday, May 13th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,621 shares of Wam Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,530.46 ($28,035.79).

Shares of WGB traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$2.03 ($1.44). 353,969 shares of the company traded hands. Wam Global Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.85 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.31 ($1.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About Wam Global

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

