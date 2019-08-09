Warburg Research Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.38 ($64.39).

Shares of STM stock opened at €41.94 ($48.77) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 12-month high of €77.85 ($90.52).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

