Warburg Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.79 ($52.08).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €28.82 ($33.51) on Tuesday. Norma Group has a one year low of €29.30 ($34.07) and a one year high of €59.50 ($69.19). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $918.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.66.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

