WashTec (ETR:WSU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.50

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €46.50 ($54.07) and last traded at €47.05 ($54.71), with a volume of 19596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €47.45 ($55.17).

WSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €61.80 ($71.86) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on WashTec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get WashTec alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €52.90. The company has a market cap of $629.64 million and a PE ratio of 23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.92.

About WashTec (ETR:WSU)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.