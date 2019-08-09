Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

WM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

