Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000.

VB traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.56. 4,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,920. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.81.

