Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altria Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.74.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.33. 5,331,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

