Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,898. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

