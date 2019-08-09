Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,791,000 after buying an additional 14,831,635 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123,980.2% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,699,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,610,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,455 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,823,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,633 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,163,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. 111,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,732,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $113.27.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

