Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 639.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,896 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.07.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.