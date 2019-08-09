Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $230.30. 49,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,282. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.