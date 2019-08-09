Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 34,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,145,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,316 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,573.1% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.83. 137,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,484. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $353.81. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $284.45 and a 1 year high of $374.10.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

