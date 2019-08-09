Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 603 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,800,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. 20,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,650. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $52.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.69.

