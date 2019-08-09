Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires 761 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.4% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 93,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.05.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

