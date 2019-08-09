Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 121.0% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 82,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 807,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,777 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 143,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.07. 1,363,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,014,393. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

