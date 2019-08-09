Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.54. 382,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,879. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $117.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

