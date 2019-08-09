Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in InterDigital Wireless by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 11,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $83.65.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other news, insider William J. Merritt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $975,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,746.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $44,091.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,323.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

