Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 19,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 219,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,629,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

IJH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.29. 70,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,407. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $205.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

