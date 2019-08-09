WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded WEC Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research set a $77.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

In related news, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $8,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,369.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $277,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,976 shares of company stock valued at $38,081,954. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.