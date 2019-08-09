Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT) Stock Price Up 10%

Weebit Nano Ltd (ASX:WBT)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), approximately 289,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.50 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of $35.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.48.

About Weebit Nano (ASX:WBT)

Weebit Nano Limited focuses on developing a non-volatile memory based on silicon oxide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

