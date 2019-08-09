Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GreenSky (GSKY)

GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2019 – GreenSky was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/7/2019 – GreenSky was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.50.

8/7/2019 – GreenSky was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – GreenSky was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – GreenSky was downgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

7/10/2019 – GreenSky was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GreenSky Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers proprietary technology infrastructure platform to supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting and real-time allocation. The company’s proprietary technology powered platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. GreenSky Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

7/1/2019 – GreenSky was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

GSKY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,570. GreenSky Inc has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.60.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 126.06%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

