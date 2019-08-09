Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Restoration Hardware (RH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) recently:

8/1/2019 – Restoration Hardware was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

7/30/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

7/30/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $148.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $150.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/16/2019 – Restoration Hardware was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2019 – Restoration Hardware is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

6/14/2019 – Restoration Hardware was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “RH’s shares, which have underperformed its industry year to date, advanced 15.8% post fiscal first-quarter 2019 results. Quarterly earnings and revenues handily surpassed analysts’ expectations, and grew 53% and 7.4%, respectively. Despite adverse macro trends and higher tariffs, revenue growth was aided by the introduction of the RH Beach House, continued elevation and expansion of its product offerings, investments in RH Interior Design and launch of the RH Ski House. In view of solid start to fiscal 2019, its raised guidance is encouraging. However, market volatility, continued softness in the high-end housing market, and ongoing exit from unprofitable and non-strategic businesses are concerns. Higher shipping and labor costs, as well as greater discounts in outlet stores added to the woes.”

6/13/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/12/2019 – Restoration Hardware had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00. They wrote, “We are raising our FY19/FY20 EPS estimates by 73c/45c to $9.25/$10.45.””

RH stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.53. Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.31. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 979.13% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $598.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restoration Hardware were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

