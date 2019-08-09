Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Welbilt in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WBT. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Welbilt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE WBT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.74. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 207.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 832,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 43.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 380,629 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

