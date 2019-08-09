Wells Fargo & Co Boosts KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $120.00

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on KLA-Tencor to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.21.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. 274,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,555. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.31.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,988 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $259,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,802,997. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.