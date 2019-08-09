Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Wendys updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.61-0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.96 on Friday. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14.

Get Wendys alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 109,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,027,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,356.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Wright sold 454,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $8,459,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wendys by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendys in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Wendys by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Wendys in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.