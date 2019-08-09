Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $541.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 700.59, a quick ratio of 700.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 91.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

In related news, CIO Harris Trifon acquired 3,500 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $35,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $60,330.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,811,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 689,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 69,178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

