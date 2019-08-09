Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Plans $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Western Digital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Western Digital has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western Digital to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.59. 112,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,378,227. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

