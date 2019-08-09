Western Pacific Trust (CVE:WP) Given Media Impact Score of -2.50

News headlines about Western Pacific Trust (CVE:WP) have trended negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Western Pacific Trust earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE WP remained flat at $C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 million and a PE ratio of -120.00. Western Pacific Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Western Pacific Trust Company Profile

Western Pacific Trust Company, a non-deposit-taking independent trust company, provides various financial services to corporations and individuals in Canada. The company offers self-administered tax-free savings accounts, self-administered registered retirement income funds, and self-administered locked-in retirement accounts; registered retirement savings plans and other self-administered accounts; and trust, accounting, administrative, corporate secretarial, transfer and collateral agency services, as well as private health care plans for small business owners.

