Westlake Chemical Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.05.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.04. 37,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,322. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

