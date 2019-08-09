Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE WBK traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 28.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 24,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.