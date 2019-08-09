Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of WPRT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.84. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after buying an additional 989,800 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 110,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,168,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 44,879.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 448,797 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

