Westside Investment Management Inc. Invests $481.80 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $481,795,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,251.95.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $24.39 on Friday, reaching $1,808.50. 1,043,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,308. The company has a market cap of $884.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,925.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $27,046,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

