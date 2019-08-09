Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,201 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 881.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 96,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,495. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 151.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.