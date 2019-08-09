Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 42.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. 1,089,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $17,039,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $3,762,053 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.