Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,960,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays cut Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.76. 11,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

