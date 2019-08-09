Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,948,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,028,000 after buying an additional 77,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 95.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,261,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,112,000 after buying an additional 1,105,055 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,683,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,917,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 70.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,640,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,874,000 after buying an additional 677,488 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.88. 270,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.16.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $874,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,344 shares of company stock worth $5,415,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

