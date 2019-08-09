Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 733,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Vale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,391,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,767,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32. Vale SA has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

