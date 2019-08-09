Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $523,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,941,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,305,000 after buying an additional 5,991,132 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,658,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,726 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,069,235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 588.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.71. 42,940,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,260,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 127,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $4,093,906.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 709,990 shares in the company, valued at $22,755,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darla M. Smith sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $795,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,137 shares of company stock worth $25,106,494 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

