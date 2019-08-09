Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,280 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.3% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,032,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 50.2% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 14,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 35.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,511,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,816,000 after acquiring an additional 921,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 5,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,631. Cae Inc has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

